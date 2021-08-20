Vivo Y21 with 5000mAh battery launched in India starting at Rs 13,990

Vivo has launched Vivo Y21, the company’s latest smartphone in the Y series in India. The device comes with MediaTek’s Helio P35 SoC, a dual camera setup, Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability in India.

Vivo Y21 Launched Price

The Vivo phone is priced at Rs 13990 for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB version, on the other hand, costs you Rs 15,490.

It comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colours. The phone will be available from vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores.

Specs

The Vivo Y21 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixel resolution. Further, the display has 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. An interesting part of the RAM setup is that there is an extra 1GB RAM expansion option. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP super macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with f/1.8 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y21 runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone also has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164 x 76 x 8 mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.