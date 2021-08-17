Vivo Y33s, Y21 launching in India soon: Report

Vivo Y21 and the Vivo Y33s are the two new upcoming phones from Vivo that will be launching soon in India. Along with the launch timeline, the design posters as well as the specifications for the phones have also been tipped. Both the devices seem to be arriving in the mid-range and budget segment.

The report comes from 91Mobiles who suggest the phones will launch as soon as next week. The phones should have a design similar to Vivo phones and nothing unique. However, one of the launch poster says the Vivo Y21 will launch as the slimmest phone in the segment with a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y33s Specifications (Rumoured)

Vivo Y33s should come with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView FHD+ (2408×1080) display. It should be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The phone should also be getting the extended RAM feature up to 4GB. It will ship with Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y33s comes with a triple rear camera system as per the leak. The setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Vivo Y33s comes with a side fingerprint sensor and 4G connectivity.

Read More: Vivo X70 Pro specifications tipped via Geekbench listing

Vivo Y21 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Vivo Y21 should sport a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600×720) display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM, 1GB extended RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The Vivo Y21 will come with Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

The Vivo Y21 comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP super macro lens. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Other features include a side fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.