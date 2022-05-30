Vivo Y33e launched with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 5000mAh battery life

Vivo has launched a new device in China under its Y series smartphones, namely the Vivo Y33e 5G. The smartphone comes with an HD+ display, dual cameras at the back, Android 12 and more.

The Vivo Y33e 5G will go on sale in June in China in a single 4GB + 128GB variant which will carry a price tag of CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,000). The device will be available in two colours including Fluorite Black and Magic Blue.

Vivo Y33e 5G Specifications

Vivo Y33e 5G comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and an 88.9% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the device has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo Y33e runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean on top and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 10W standard charging. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

In related news to Vivo, the brand is reportedly working on the Vivo V25 series of smartphones. Now the Vivo V25 Pro 5G is said to be launched in India and it could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S15 Pro whcih was launched earlier this month in China. To recall, the Vivo V23 Pro was also launched as a rebranded version of the Vivo S12 Pro.