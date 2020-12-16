Advertisement

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition goes official with Helio P35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2020 12:39 pm

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.
Vivo has launched a new phone in the Y-series - Vivo Y30 Standard Edition. The phone has been announced in China.

 

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is priced at 1,398 Yuan which is approx. Rs 15,700 for its sole 6GB+126GB variant. It comes in Aurora and Cloud Water Blue colours.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.

 

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a front camera of 8-megapixel housed inside notch.

 

On the battery front, Vivo Y30 Standard Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone runs FunTouch OS UI 10.5 based Android 10 OS. The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

There are various connectivity options like dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 7.41mm and it weighs 191.4 grams.

