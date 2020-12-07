Advertisement

Vivo Y30 6GB variant to soon launch in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 11:54 am

Latest News

Other than the difference in RAM capacity, the rest of the specs of Vivo Y30 are expected to remain the same as of 4GB variant.
Advertisement

Vivo launched Vivo Y30 in India earlier this year for Rs 14,990 in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now the company will soon be launching a 6GB variant of the Vivo Y30 as well in the country.

 

As per a Facebook post by Jerome Chen, CEO at Vivo Smart Phone India, Vivo Y30 6GB is coming soon. Other than the difference in RAM capacity, the rest of the specs are expected to remain the same as of 4GB variant.

Advertisement

 

The phone comes in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black colour options. Vivo Y30 recently received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India.  It is now available at a new price tag of Rs 13,990 instead of Rs 14,990 for the 4+128GB storage variant.

 

Vivo Y30 specifications

 

The Vivo Y30 features 6.47-inches HD+ LCD display that comes with HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The phone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top.

 

Under the hood, its powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which has 4GB RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage, with the option to expand it to up to 256GB via microSD card slot.


 is backed up by 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Vivo Y30. For shooting selfies, the Vivo Y30 is fitted with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 aperture lens.

 

For the rear camera, the phone has a quad-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.


Connectivity options for the Vivo Y30 include a Dual Sim, Dual 4G 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm and it weighs 197 grams.

Vivo Y30 launched in India for Rs 14,990, sale begins at 8PM today

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Vivo Y30 price slashed in India by Rs 1,000

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Older iPhone users are facing battery drain issues on iOS 14.2

Vivo V20 Pro 5G update receives Android 11 update in India

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies