Vivo Y30 6GB variant to soon launch in India

Vivo launched Vivo Y30 in India earlier this year for Rs 14,990 in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now the company will soon be launching a 6GB variant of the Vivo Y30 as well in the country.

As per a Facebook post by Jerome Chen, CEO at Vivo Smart Phone India, Vivo Y30 6GB is coming soon. Other than the difference in RAM capacity, the rest of the specs are expected to remain the same as of 4GB variant.

The phone comes in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black colour options. Vivo Y30 recently received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. It is now available at a new price tag of Rs 13,990 instead of Rs 14,990 for the 4+128GB storage variant.

Vivo Y30 specifications

The Vivo Y30 features 6.47-inches HD+ LCD display that comes with HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The phone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top.

Under the hood, its powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which has 4GB RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage, with the option to expand it to up to 256GB via microSD card slot.



is backed up by 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Vivo Y30. For shooting selfies, the Vivo Y30 is fitted with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 aperture lens.

For the rear camera, the phone has a quad-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Connectivity options for the Vivo Y30 include a Dual Sim, Dual 4G 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm and it weighs 197 grams.