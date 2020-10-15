Advertisement

Vivo Y30 price slashed in India by Rs 1,000

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 5:46 pm

The Vivo Y30 will be available in three colour options - Emerald Black, Dazzle Blue, and Moonstone White.
Vivo Y30 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. The phone was launched at Rs 14,990 for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Starting today, the Y30 will be available at a new price tag of Rs 13,990 instead of Rs 14,990 for the 4+128GB storage variant. The Vivo Y30 will be available in three colour options - Emerald Black, Dazzle Blue, and Moonstone White. This price change shall be applicable across all offline retail partners, Vivo India E-store and major e-commerce websites.

Consumers will get an array of attractive offers starting today i.e. 15th October 2020 including 5% Cashback with Kotak Mahindra bank on Credit card regular & Credit/Debit card EMI transactions, 5% Cashback with Federal Bank on Debit regular & Debit card EMI transactions, 5% Cashback with Bank of Baroda on Credit card regular & Credit card EMI transactions and 12 months extended warranty with V! Rs 819 recharge.

The Vivo Y30 features 6.47-inch screen size. The IPS LCD panel offers an HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that includes a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage, with the option to expand it to up to 256GB via microSD card slot.


For the rear camera, the phone has a quad-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.05 aperture at the front.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Vivo Y30.

