Vivo Y200e: When Is It Coming To India?

Vivo launched the Y200 in India back in October 2023 and the brand is looking to add another option in the Y-series by the name of Vivo Y200e. The new Y200e could be a tweaked version of the Vivo Y100 5G, which recently made its debut in India. Here’s what all we know about the device.

Vivo Y200e: Launch Timeline

According to a report from 91Mobiles citing industry sources, Vivo Y200e will launch in India by the end of this month. An exact date, however, wasn’t shared by the publication.

Vivo Y200e: Specifications

The Y200e 5G should get a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The handset will likely draw power from the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.

It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo device may pack a 5000mAh battery that can charge at 44W speeds. Connectivity options on the device could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

For cameras, the Vivo device gets a 50MP OIS-enabled f/1.79 primary lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth unit at the back. The device may get a 16MP selfie snapper. It could run on FunTouchOS 14-based Android 14 operating system, have stereo speakers and may be IP54 rated as well.

Vivo Y200e: Price Range

Some online reports suggest that Vivo Y200e could be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. That could potentially be true as Vivo’s Y-series smartphones are generally targeted at the lower mid-range and budget segments. However, we must wait for an update regarding the official price.

This also means that the Vivo Y200e will have to compete with the likes of the Galaxy A15 5G, the Oppo A79, Moto G54 5G, and even the Redmi Note 13 5G. Most of these handsets have already cemented their positions in the market and are offered as a value-for-money proposition. The competition for the Y200e will be tough, and we’ll have to see whether the Y200e has the guts to face it.