Vivo Y20 and Y20i launched in India, price starts Rs 11490

Vivo has today announced the latest addition in the Y-series portfolio- Y20 series. The first device to launch in this Y20 series is the Y20 and the second is Y20i.



Vivo Y20 will be available for purchase on all partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites starting August 28, 2020. Priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, the phone comes in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colours.



The Y20i will be available on sale starting September 3, 2020, priced at Rs 11,490 on all partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites. It comes in Dawn White/ Nebule Blue colours. Like all Vivo devices, the Y20 follows Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.

Vivo Y20 series Specifications



The Vivo Y20 series comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. Both the Y20 and Y20i are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor.



The Vivo Y20 is backed by a 4GB of RAM while the Vivo Y20i is loaded with a 3GB of RAM. Both the smartphones come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.22s.



The smartphones pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with only Vivo Y20 supporting 18W FlashCharge technology that lasts up to 16 hours of online HD movie streaming and 11 hours of resource-intensive games. The smartphones come with Android 10 operating system with FunTouch OS 10.5 running on top of it.



On the camera front, both of them features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.



The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.