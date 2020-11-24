Vivo Y1s to launch in India soon with 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and a 271 PPI.

Vivo will reportedly launch a new Y-series smartphone in India dubbed as Vivo Y1s. To recall, the phone was launched in Cambodia recently.





Vivo Y1s Pricing

Vivo Y1s is priced at $109 which is approx. Rs 8,166 for the sole 2GB+32GB version. It comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colour options. In India, the phone is likely to be priced around Rs 8,000.

Vivo Y1s Specifications

Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and a 271 PPI. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.



The phone is equipped with a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside notch.



Vivo Y1s is fitted with a 4,030mAh battery and it runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 out of the box. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner.



The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 135.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm and it weighs 161 grams.

