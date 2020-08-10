Advertisement

Vivo Y1s goes official with 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 10, 2020 10:47 am

Vivo Y1s is fitted with a 4,030mAh battery and it comes with the custom FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10.
Vivo has launched a new smartphone under its Y-series - Vivo Y1s in Cambodia. The phone is priced at $109 which is approx. Rs 8,166 for the sole 2GB+32GB version. It comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colour options.

 

Vivo Y1s specifications

Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.

The phone is equipped with a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside notch.

Vivo Y1s is fitted with a 4,030mAh battery and it comes with the custom FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner.

The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 135.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm and it weighs 161 grams.

