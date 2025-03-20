Vivo Y19e Launched in India: Should You Buy It?

Vivo Y19e budget smartphone has been launched by the Chinese brand in India with the segment’s biggest 5500mAh battery under the hood. It further comes in a single 4GB plus 64GB storage variant, Military Grade durability, along with IP64 dust and water resistance. Here’s everything else to know about the device and whether you should buy it or not.

Vivo Y19e: Price, Availability

Available in two colours – Titanium Silver and Majestic Green, vivo Y19e is priced at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores, starting 20th March.

Customers purchasing the vivo Y19e can now avail a special Jio Prepaid plan priced at Rs 449 packed with exciting perks such as 84 GB total data (3GB per day), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Vivo Y19e: Specifications

The Vivo Y19e comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 260 ppi. It is powered by the Unisoc T7725 Chipset which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 2TB.

The Y19e has a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor, plus a 0.08MP sensor with f/3.0 Aperture at the back. In addition, there’s an 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 5500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y19e runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The Y19e sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with support for face recognition. It is also IP64-rated and supports FM radio. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

Read More: Vivo X200 Pro Mini, Vivo X200 Ultra India Launch Tipped

Vivo Y19e: Should You Buy It?

At Rs 7,999, the Vivo Y19e competes directly with the Poco C75 5G. In comparison, the Poco C75 5G offers a 120Hz display, a better chipset, faster storage, 5G support, and a glass back panel. Vivo Y19e has a limited set of advantages over Poco’s devices, which includes a bigger battery and a better IP rating. Overall, we feel the Poco device is a better offering at this price due to the device being more future proof with 5G support.