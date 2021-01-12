Vivo Y12s to launch in India soon

Vivo Y12s will be available to buy from offline retail stores soon.

Advertisement

Vivo seems to launch a new phone under its Y-series - Vivo Y12s soon in the country. Vivo Y12s was launched in Asian markets including Hong Kong and Vietnam last year in November.

Now, Mumbai-based offline retailer, Mahesh Telecom, has confirmed that Vivo Y12s smartphone will soon be available for purchase through offline channels. The company has not officially announced the Vivo Y12s in the country yet.

Advertisement

As per the tweet by the retailer, the Vivo Y12s will be coming soon. However, no price has been revealed. It means that the phone will be available to buy from offline retail stores soon.

Vivo Y12s is priced at HK$ 1,098 which is approx. Rs 10,540 for its 3GB+32GB version. It comes in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue colour options.

Vivo Y12s specifications



Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

Vivo Y12s is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery and it runs the FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 OS. The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.



The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 7.41mm and it weighs 191 grams.