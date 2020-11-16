Advertisement

Vivo Y12s goes official with 13MP dual cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 16, 2020 11:05 am

Vivo has launched a new smartphone under its Y-series - Vivo Y12s. The phone is priced at HK$ 1,098 which is approx. Rs 10,540 for its 3GB+32GB version. It comes in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue colour options. The phone is already available in a number of Asian markets including Hong Kong and Vietnam.
 


Vivo Y12s specifications


Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a front camera of 8-megapixel housed inside notch.

Vivo Y12s is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery and it runs the FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 OS. The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 7.41mm and it weighs 191 grams.

