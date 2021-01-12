Vivo Y12s with 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 9,990

Vivo Y12s is available for purchase in two colour options- Phantom Black and Glacier Blue on vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo has now today officially launched Vivo Y12s in India. The phone is priced at Rs 9,990 for its sole 3GB+32GB version. The latest addition in theY-series portfolio boasts a 5000mAh battery that supports AI power saving technology.

Launch offers of Vivo Y12s include a zero down payment option from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB, and Pine Labs. There is also benefits worth Rs 7,000 for the Reliance Jio customers.

Vivo Y12s specifications



Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Vivo Y12s is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery and it runs the FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 OS. The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.



The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 7.41mm and it weighs 191 grams.