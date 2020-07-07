Vivo Y12 (2020) key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Vivo Y12 (2020) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

Vivo launched Vivo Y12 in India last year. Now the company is working on the Vivo Y12 (2020) smartphone which has reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console with the name "V1926."



The Google Play Console listing has revealed a render and key specs of the upcoming Vivo Y12 (2020). The render only shows the front panel of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. As per the render, Vivo Y12 (2020) features a waterdrop notch in the center. According to the listing, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU.





Vivo Y12 (2020) has an HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the phone will run on Android 10 operating system. Apart from these few details, the listing does not shed any information regarding cameras, storage and battery capacity.



To recall, Vivo Y12 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB + 64GB storage model. It features a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a screen resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS 9.0. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery.



On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with AI Face beauty mode.





