Vivo Y11 getting Android 11 (Funtouch OS 11) update

Vivo Y11 was launched in the country back in December 2019 with Android 9 Pie.

Vivo has rolled out Android 11-based Funtouch OS update to Vivo Y11 smartphone in India. The phone was launched in the country back in December 2019 with Android 9 Pie. Later the phone received Android 10 update also.

According to PiunikaWeb, the Android 11 update comes with build number Vivo rev 6.8.25 and is around 2.9GB in size. The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements.

Some users on Twitter have revealed that Vivo Y11 has started receiving the Android 11 update in India. You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

However, after receiving the update, some users have also reported various issues. After the update users are experiencing issues like Wi-Fi disconnection, slow performance, fingerprint detection issues.

Vivo Y11 features a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS Halo FullView display with a screen resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor along with Adreno 505 GPU. The device is loaded with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.





The phone is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery. It has a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture.