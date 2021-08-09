Vivo X70 Pro specifications tipped via Geekbench listing

The Vivo X70 series flagships are being expected to launch in India during September. The series will likely include Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro Plus. Now Vivo X70 Pro Geekbench listing has been spotted.

Vivo X70 series from Vivo will launch alongside the IPL 2021 season resume. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding the launch of these devices from Vivo.

Vivo X70 Pro Geekbench Listing

The listing on the Geekbench site shows a Vivo phone with a model number V2105. This is believed to be associated with the Vivo X70 Pro.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the X70 Pro smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset name is written in the listing is MT6893Z. This means that MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor will power the upcoming Vivo smartphone. This chipset supports 5G connectivity and has a maximum clock speed of 3GHz.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system out of the box. It will be likely come with Funtouch on top. The phone has received 859 points in the single-core test and 2638 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

As per a recent leak, the Vivo X70 Pro price in India will be around Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus will come at a more expensive costing, around Rs 70,000. The vanilla X70 price hasn’t been revealed. However, it can be assumed that it would be under Rs 50,000.

Back in April, it was rumored that Vivo X70 Pro+ would be the top-end smartphone in the series that will pack a 4500mAh battery inside with 66W fast charging support. In addition, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to have a 1/1.28-inch sensor, and the company may partner with Zeiss again for the cameras.

Additionally, the devices could sport a Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. There should be a punch-hole design and Gorilla Glass 6 too. One or all of the smartphones in the series could draw power from the Snapdragon 888 SoC.