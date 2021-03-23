Advertisement

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ India price leaked ahead of launch on March 25

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 11:52 am

Latest News

The global version of the Vivo X60 series are powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC as compared to Samsung Exynos 1080 5nm SoC in the Chinese version.
Vivo X60 series is launching in India on 25th March. The series will include Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphones. Now ahead of the launch, a leak has revealed the pricing of the X60 series pricing for the Indian market.

 

According to offline retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Vivo X60 will be arriving in India in two variants such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage which will be priced at Rs 39,990 and Rs 43,990 respectively.

The Vivo X60 Pro will come in a single variant with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and it will be priced at Rs 49,990.

 

The Vivo X60 Pro+ will come in a single variant with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at Rs 69,990.

 

The global launch of the Vivo X60 series smartphones took place yesterday. a

 

In India, the launch of the Vivo smartphones has been teased on Flipkart and Amazon, confirming their availability on the respective e-commerce websites.

 

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications


The Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 5nm processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.  It runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 and backed by a 4200mAh battery with 55W flash charge support.

 


The Vivo X60 Pro+ packs four rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that include a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, 50MP Samsung GN1 with an f/1.57 aperture and a 1/1.3” large sensor size, 32MP f/2.08 portrait camera and an 8MP periscope camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture.

 

Vivo X60 Specifications 

 

The Vivo X60 sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device is powered by Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

 

The Vivo X60 packs triple rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that includes a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 13MP f/2.46 50mm telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture.

 

Vivo X60 Pro Specifications 

 

The Vivo X60 Pro sports 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device is powered by Exynos 1080 5nm processor. It packs a 4200mAh battery with 33W flash charge support.

 

The Vivo X60 Pro packs quad rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses with 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture.

 

 

 

Vivo X60 Pro+ confirmed to feature Snapdragon 888, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Vivo X60 Pro+ announced with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50MP quad rear cameras

Vivo X60 series to reportedly launch in India in March or April

Vivo X60 series launching in India soon

Vivo X60 series launching in India on 25th March

Reviews

