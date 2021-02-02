Vivo X60 series to reportedly launch in India in March or April

The Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response and up to 1300 nits brightness.

Vivo announced the X60 and Vivo X60 Pro smartphones in China in December 2020, followed by the X60 Pro+ launch in January 2021. Now Vivo is now tipped to launch the X60 series soon in India.



As per 91Mobiles report, Vivo will launch the X60 Pro+ in India in March-end or early April this year. However, it is unknown at the moment that X60 and X60 Pro will also be launched alongside or not.

To recall, Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone is priced at 4998 yuan (Rs 56,444 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and 5998 yuan (Rs 67,740 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications



The Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response and up to 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 5nm processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone has an under-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 55W flash charge support.



The Vivo X60 Pro+ packs four rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that include a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, a 114° ultrawide angle, and 4-axis OIS. Other cameras include a 50MP Samsung GN1 with an f/1.57 aperture and a 1/1.3” large sensor size, 32MP f/2.08 portrait camera with a 50mm focal length and an 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, 4K HDR10+ and 8K video recording. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture.



