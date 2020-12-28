Vivo X60 Pro TENAA listing confirms Quad Camera Setup and other specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro has been spotted on a TENAA listing which suggests that the device will have a quad-camera setup with an AMOLED display.

As Vivo gets ready to launch its X60 series devices in China tomorrow, the Pro variant of the Vivo X60 has appeared in a TENAA listing which confirms some of the specifications of the device.

The TENAA listing was first spotted by Digital Chat Station which the tipster shared on Weibo. The listing suggests that the device with model number V2047A will have 5G connectivity and should measure 158.57 x 73.24 x 7.59mm and weigh 178 grams.

The device with this model number was earlier spotted on Geekbench as well but back then it was believed to be the non-pro Vivo X60. Now the device is said to be the X60 Pro and it confirms some of the specifications.

As per the TENAA listing, the device will have a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The display is expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Read More: Vivo X60 5G live promo images leaked ahead of launch

Vivo already confirmed that the X60 series devices will be powered by the Exynos 1080. The listing further suggests that the devices will come with 8GB and 12GB RAM options, paired with 128GB and 256GB storage.

The photos of the device in the TENAA listing shows a quad rear camera setup which the Geekbench listing also confirms. The Vivo X60 Pro should be equipped with a setup including a 48MP primary camera with f/1.48 aperture, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait shooter but with an additional 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom support.

The cameras are backed by Zeiss optics which has been confirmed by the company. For battery, the device should be backed by a 4130mAh battery.