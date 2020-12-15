Vivo X60 5G live promo images leaked ahead of launch

Vivo X60 5G has been leaked through live promo images on Weibo. The device is confirmed to have a triple camera setup.

Vivo announced the launch of its Vivo X60 5G and Vivo X60 Pro 5G yesterday in its home country, China. The devices are launching on 29th of December and both of the devices are supposed to be flagships.

The official design of the devices was shared on Vivo's official website and the devices look similar in design to the Vivo V20 series which has been launched in India.

Now, some tipster on Weibo has leaked the live promo images of the Vivo X60. The images show off the look and design of the device from the back. The device is said to be the slimmest 5G phone from Vivo, measuring at just 7.3mm in thickness.

The Vivo X60 should come with a glass body and should have a triple camera setup on the back. The cameras are backed by Zeiss optics which has been confirmed by the company. The leak also shows off three colours in which the device should arrive, which are Grey, Aurora Gradient and White.

Talking about the specifications, Vivo has also confirmed that X60 series will be the first devices to be powered by the Exynos 1080 chipset which is also made up of a 5nm fabrication process. As the name suggests, both the devices should feature 5G connectivity and both of them should also come with a 120Hz Amoled panel.

While the regular X60 should have a triple camera setup, the Pro variant should come with a quad camera setup.

Image Credit: Weibo