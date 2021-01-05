Advertisement

Vivo X60 Pro+ may launch on 20th January

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 3:39 pm

Latest News

Vivo is said to release a third device in its X60 series that could be called the Vivo X60 Pro+.
Advertisement

Vivo is said to be working on a third phone under its X60 series which was recently unveiled in China, having top-notch flagship level specifications. This new phone should be called the Vivo X60 Pro+ and should be another flagship addition to Vivo's lineup. 

 

The Vivo X60 Pro+ should become the first device in 2021 to be launched with the Snapdragon 888 on January 20 as per leaks. The device should compete with the Mi 11 that was the first device to be powered by Qualcomm's 5nm chip. Vivo is equipping the device with Qualcomm's SoC instead of the Exynos 1080 seen on the X60 and the Pro variant.

 

The Vivo X60 Pro+ has obtained certification through China's 3C website. The 3C certification reveals the charger model of the Vivo X60 Pro+, which is V5550L1A0-CN that supports up to 55W output. This means that the device might support 55W fast charging. 

 

Advertisement

As obvious as it is, the device will support 5G connectivity same as its siblings. The Vivo X60 Pro+ is also expected to be equipped with a Zeiss certified optical lens that was also featured on the regular X60 and X60 Pro. 

 

In addition to Snapdragon 888, the device should have up to 12GB of RAM and should be running on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. 

 

The Vivo X60 Pro that launched during the previous week, sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display but is a curved one. It comes with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and also comes with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

The device is powered by Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The processor is paired with Mali-G78 GPU for graphics. The device has a quad-camera setup on the rear, and is backed by 4200mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. 

 

Vivo Y20A launched in India with Snapdragon 439, Android 11, Triple Camera and more

Vivo Y20 (2021) launched in Malaysia with Mediatek Helio P35, 6GB RAM and more

Vivo Y31s spotted in an online listing, key specifications revealed

Vivo X60 Pro, X60 launched with Exynos 1080, OriginOS and more

Vivo X60 Pro TENAA listing confirms Quad Camera Setup and other specifications

Vivo Report Card 2020: Hits and Misses

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus releases OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord

Samsung Galaxy M02s goes official in Nepal before India launch on January 7

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies