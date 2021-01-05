Vivo X60 Pro+ may launch on 20th January

Vivo is said to release a third device in its X60 series that could be called the Vivo X60 Pro+.

Vivo is said to be working on a third phone under its X60 series which was recently unveiled in China, having top-notch flagship level specifications. This new phone should be called the Vivo X60 Pro+ and should be another flagship addition to Vivo's lineup.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ should become the first device in 2021 to be launched with the Snapdragon 888 on January 20 as per leaks. The device should compete with the Mi 11 that was the first device to be powered by Qualcomm's 5nm chip. Vivo is equipping the device with Qualcomm's SoC instead of the Exynos 1080 seen on the X60 and the Pro variant.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ has obtained certification through China's 3C website. The 3C certification reveals the charger model of the Vivo X60 Pro+, which is V5550L1A0-CN that supports up to 55W output. This means that the device might support 55W fast charging.

As obvious as it is, the device will support 5G connectivity same as its siblings. The Vivo X60 Pro+ is also expected to be equipped with a Zeiss certified optical lens that was also featured on the regular X60 and X60 Pro.

In addition to Snapdragon 888, the device should have up to 12GB of RAM and should be running on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

The Vivo X60 Pro that launched during the previous week, sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display but is a curved one. It comes with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and also comes with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The processor is paired with Mali-G78 GPU for graphics. The device has a quad-camera setup on the rear, and is backed by 4200mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.