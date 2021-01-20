Advertisement

Vivo X60 Pro+ confirmed to feature Snapdragon 888, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 20, 2021 3:23 pm

Latest News

Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to feature a 120HZ FHD+ display with a Centred punch hole camera for the selfies and video calls.
Advertisement

Vivo will be launching its flagship Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone in China tomorrow i.e January 21. Now ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed some key specs on the Vivo X60 Pro+.

 

As per the poster shared by Vivo on Weibo, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will sport leather back and will come in Deep Sea Blue and Classic Orange colours. The phone will come in two variants – one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Advertisement


The phone will feature a punch-hole display and an under-display fingerprint scanner on the front. Further it has been confirmed that Vivo X60 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

 

An earlier 3C certification reveals the charger model of the Vivo X60 Pro+, which is V5550L1A0-CN that supports up to 55W output. This means that the device might support 55W fast charging.

 

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to feature a 120HZ FHD+ display with a Centred punch hole camera for the selfies and video calls. It is said to run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

 

Source

Vivo X60 Pro+ may launch on 20th January

Vivo X60 Pro+ specs leaked

Vivo X60 Pro+ launch date confirmed for 21st of January

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor V40 to reportedly feature Google Services

Oppo Find X3 Pro spotted on FCC website

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies