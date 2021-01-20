Vivo X60 Pro+ confirmed to feature Snapdragon 888, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to feature a 120HZ FHD+ display with a Centred punch hole camera for the selfies and video calls.

Vivo will be launching its flagship Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone in China tomorrow i.e January 21. Now ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed some key specs on the Vivo X60 Pro+.

As per the poster shared by Vivo on Weibo, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will sport leather back and will come in Deep Sea Blue and Classic Orange colours. The phone will come in two variants – one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone will feature a punch-hole display and an under-display fingerprint scanner on the front. Further it has been confirmed that Vivo X60 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

An earlier 3C certification reveals the charger model of the Vivo X60 Pro+, which is V5550L1A0-CN that supports up to 55W output. This means that the device might support 55W fast charging.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to feature a 120HZ FHD+ display with a Centred punch hole camera for the selfies and video calls. It is said to run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

