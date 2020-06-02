Vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ announced

The company has introduced Vivo X50 Pro+, X50 Pro and Vivo X50 smartphones during the launch event.

Vivo has announced the launch of its latest Vivo X50 series in China. The company has introduced Vivo X50 Pro+, X50 Pro and Vivo X50 smartphones during the launch event.

Vivo X50 Pro+ is available in Black and Orange leather finish and it comes with a price tag of 4998 yuan (approx. Rs 53,000) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 5498 yuan (approx. Rs 59,000) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 5998 yuan (approx. Rs 63,700) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Vivo X50 Pro is available in Black, Blue and Gray colour options and it is priced at 4298 yuan (approx. Rs 45,700) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at 4698 yuan (approx. Rs 49,900). The Vivo X50 is priced at 3498 yuan (approx. Rs 37,200) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at 3898 yuan (approx. Rs 41,380). The phone is available in Black, Blue and Purple colour options.

Vivo X50 Pro+ specifications

To start with Vivo X50 Pro+, the smartphone is loaded with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, this is the first smartphone from Vivo to come with a 50-megapixel Samsung SN1 sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2.5cm macro, 13-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 32-megapixel portrait lens (50mmm equivalent). The phone comes with an optical anti-shock that acts as a gimbal system. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and it comes with a 4350mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 158.46 x 72.8 x 8.04 mm and weighs 181.5 grams.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone also features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 8-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.48 aperture.

The phone comes with Hi-Res audio with AK4377A amp chipset and it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a 4315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.46 x 72.8 x 8.04 mm and weighs 181.5 grams.

Vivo X50 specifications

Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel portrait lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.48 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.48 aperture.

The Vivo X50 is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 159.54 x 75.39 x 7.55 mm and weighs 174.5 grams.