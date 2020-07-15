Advertisement

Vivo X50 series launching tomorrow in India: Things we know before launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 5:50 pm

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X50 series of smartphones in India tomorrow. The series comprises three models – the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. However, Vivo has already confirmed that only the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will be launched in India.

The launch will take place on Thursday at 12P.M IST. The series will be available for sale in the country on e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon. They will also be available via offline stores as well. Vivo has earlier announced its X50 series of smartphones in China.

 

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro feature quad rear camera setups with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Vivo X50 Pro also has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. Both the phones have a 32-megapixel front camera. They include an in-display fingerprint sensor and include up to 256GB of internal storage options.

Read More: Vivo to launch its X50 series in India soon


Expected Vivo X50 series price in India

 

The Indian pricing of Vivo X50 series is likely to be similar to its Chinese pricing. The Vivo X50 Pro is priced at 4298 yuan (approx. Rs 45,700) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at 4698 yuan (approx. Rs 49,900). It comes in Black, Blue and Gray colour options.

The Vivo X50 is priced at 3498 yuan (approx. Rs 37,200) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at 3898 yuan (approx. Rs 41,380). The phone comes in Black, Blue and Purple colour options.

 

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone also features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.


On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 8-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.45 aperture.

 

The Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a 4315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include SA and NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and more.


Vivo X50 specifications


Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel portrait lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.48 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.48 aperture.

 

On the battery front, the Vivo X50 is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Vivo X50 Pro include SA and NSA 5G, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and more.

Vivo X50, X50 Pro launching in India soon

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ announced

Vivo to launch its X50 series in India soon

Vivo X50 series launching in India on July 16

Latest News from Vivo

