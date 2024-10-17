Vivo X200 Series India Launch Expected Soon: Report

Vivo X200 series launched in China earlier this week and it seems like it is soon going to arrive in India also. Vivo X200 series India launch seems to be on the cards as per a latest report, and those who are planning to purchase the devices may not have to wait for long.

Vivo X200 series India launch was tipped by 91mobiles, citing industry sources, according to which the devices will arrive in the country by November end or the first week of December. The exact date is not revealed at the moment. If true, these will be the first set of smartphones to launch in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Processor under the hood.

The X200 series consists of three devices at launch, including the Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and the Vivo X200 Pro mini. All three of them have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC under the hood.

The Pro mini is a new entrant in the series. features a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 Pro mini has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 460 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is packs UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X200 Pro mini has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony LYT-818 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.67 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The cameras support Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X200 Pro mini comes equipped with a 5700mAh battery unit and 90W fast wired charging support and 30W wireless charging. It also features an IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a single speaker and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The X200 series smartphones are available in various storage options. The X200 starts at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,700) for the 12GB/256GB model, while the X200 Pro starts at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 62,500). The X200 Pro Mini is priced from CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 55,400).