Vivo Unveils Vivo X200 Series And Few More Products

Vivo has unveiled X200 series smartphones in China, alongside two new power banks, a new colour variant of the TWS 3i earbuds, and the Vivo Smart Terminal ecosystem. These launches mark the brand’s latest efforts to expand its lineup of flagship devices, offering a range of new features and enhancements across multiple product categories.

Vivo X200 Series – X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini

The X200 series includes three smartphones: the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset powers the three smartphones and comes with Vivo’s proprietary V3+ chip, claiming significant performance improvements. They all run on the latest OriginOS 5, based on Android 15 (China version).

The X200 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. The X200 Pro, the largest in the series, boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, and a larger 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. The X200 Pro Mini, a more compact option, comes with a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED Display and a 5,700mAh battery. All models feature IP68 water resistance, under-display fingerprint sensors, and satellite communication support on select versions.

Pricing and Availability

The X200 series smartphones are available in various storage options. The X200 starts at CNY 4,299 for the 12GB/256GB model, while the X200 Pro starts at CNY 5,299. The X200 Pro Mini is priced from CNY 4,699. Pre-orders for all models are live, with the X200 and X200 Pro set to go on sale from October 19, 2024, and the X200 Pro Mini from October 25, 2024.

New Vivo Power Banks

Vivo also introduced two new power banks, offering 20,000mAh battery capacity with fast-charging capabilities. The 22.5W model, priced at CNY 149, and the 45W model, priced at CNY 199, come with built-in cables that extend up to 25 cm. Customers purchasing these power banks along with the X200 series can avail of a discount, bringing the prices down to CNY 129 and CNY 179, respectively. The 45W power bank is available for pre-order, with sales starting on October 19, while the 22.5W model is already available for purchase.

TWS 3i Ink Blue Earbuds

Vivo has added a new Ink Blue colour option to its TWS 3i earbuds, previously available only in White. The earbuds are priced at CNY 99 for the standard version and CNY 129 for the long battery life model. The standard model is already available for purchase, while the long battery life version is open for pre-orders with sales beginning on October 19, 2024.

Vivo Smart Terminal Ecosystem

The company also highlighted its expanding Vivo Smart Terminal ecosystem, which includes the Watch GT smartwatch and the Pad 3 tablet. The Watch GT, available since May 2024, is now offered with a Black Composite Woven Strap option and comes in standard and eSIM variants, starting at CNY 499 and CNY 699, respectively. The Pad 3, which launched in June 2024, is now available at discounted prices starting from CNY 2,299.