Vivo X Fold S to launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Earlier this year, Vivo launched its first ever foldable smartphone called the X Fold. Now seems the company is already preparing to launch its successor, a slightly upgraded version that is rumoured to be named Vivo X Fold S.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the key specifications of the foldable smartphone. As per the leak, Vivo X Fold S will come as an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC made by TSMC. To recall, the Vivo X Fold is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This new smartphone will be available in red colour.

Further, the leak suggests that the X Fold S will pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The X Fold is backed up by a 4,600 mAh battery, and it comes with support for 66W wired charging. Keeping these specs in mind, the new phone will get a few major upgrades from the X Fold.

The rest of the phone’s specifications, including displays, storage, RAM, and cameras, are expected to be similar to the Vivo X Fold. The phone is said to be unveiled in September.

Vivo X Fold Specifications

The Vivo X Fold features an 8.03-inch Samsung E5 inward folding display with 2K+ (1,916×2,160 pixels) resolution and a 4:3.55 aspect ratio. The primary display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by an ultra-touch glass (UTG). Further, there’s a 6.53-inch cover display which is also a Samsung E5 panel, with a 1,080×2,520 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X Fold is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 Storage. It comes with a quad rear camera setup. There is a 16-megapixel f/2.5 wide selfie camera sensor at the front. However, there’s another front-facing camera sensor that is available on top of the folding display. The device also runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12