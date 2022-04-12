Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note, Vivo Pad announced with 120Hz displays, Snapdragon SoCs

Vivo has finally announced its first ever foldable smartphone called the X Fold that comes two fingerprint sensors and 2K resolution inward folding screen. Apart from that, it also announced the Vivo X Note, as well as the Vivo Pad tablet. The tablet comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC while the X Note is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The Vivo X Fold will cost CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,07,200) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,19,100). Vivo X Note comes in three variants, and its price begins at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 71,400) for the base 8GB + 256GB model, CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 77,400) for 12GB + 256GB option and CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 83,500) for the top-end 12GB + 512GB model.

The Vivo Pad starts at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,800) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,700) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. Vivo also launched a magnetic cover that will be available at CNY 199 (approx Rs 2,400), a detachable keyboard for the Vivo Pad which costs CNY 599 (approx Rs 7,100) and a stylus pen at CNY 349 (approx Rs 4,200).

Vivo X Note Specifications

The Vivo X Note sports a 7-inch 2K+ resolution (1,440×3,080 pixels) LTPO Samsung E5 display with a 21:10 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, OIS support, along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor that is available under a periscope-style super telephoto lens. The periscope lens is also equipped with OIS support. The Vivo X Note comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Vivo X Note packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor and a physical mute switch which is similar to what OnePlus phones have. The device runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

Vivo X Fold Specifications

The Vivo X Fold features a 8.03-inch Samsung E5 inward folding display that has 2K+ (1,916×2,160 pixels) resolution and 4:3.55 aspect ratio. The primary display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by an ultra-touch glass (UTG). Further, there’s a 6.53-inch cover display which is also a Samsung E5 panel, with a 1,080×2,520 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X Fold is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 Storage. For photos and videos, the Vivo X Fold comes with the quad rear camera setup which is exactly the same as the Vivo X Note’s. The Vivo X Fold also comes with the same 16-megapixel f/2.5 wide selfie camera sensor at the front. However, there’s another front-facing camera sensor that is available on top of the folding display. The device also runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a dual-screen, in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that is available on both inside and outside. The Vivo X Fold packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W fast wired charging support and 50W Wireless Flash Charging support. It is also bundled with an 80W Gallium Nitride (GaN) PD charger.

Vivo Pad Specifications

The Vivo Pad sports an 11-inch 2.5K IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Pad carries a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens. On the front, there’s also an 8-megapixel camera sensor with support for facial recognition support.

The connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. There is also a pogo-pin connector for adding accessories to the tablet. In addition, it packs an 8,040mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. The Vivo Pad also features four-channel linear speakers that have Dolby Atmos support.