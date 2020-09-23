Vivo Watch announced with 18 days battery life

The Vivo Watch comes with 11 sports mode including outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, pool swimming, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, mountain climbing, trail running, elliptical machine, HIIT, free training.

Vivo has announced its first smartwatch - Vivo Watch. It comes in two options with 42mm and 46mm. The watch is priced at 1299 yuan (Rs 14,085 approx.) for both the models.



The 46mm model comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 454 x 454 pixel resolution. On the other hand, the 42mm model sports a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. There are two options for the Vivo Watch models – Nappa leather straps and Fluoroelastomer straps. As per the company, the leather strap is made from a bull’s head skin, which offers natural texture and smoothness.



The Vivo Watch comes with 11 sports mode including outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, pool swimming, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, mountain climbing, trail running, elliptical machine, HIIT, free training.



The smartwatch is loaded with Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer sensor, gyroscope, air pressure and altitude sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor. In terms of other functions, the WATCH supports music playback, NFC, access control card and JOVI voice assistant.



In terms of battery, 42mm model comes with 226mAh battery with a battery life of 9 days and 46mm packs 478mAh with a battery life of up to 18 days. It has 5ATM water resistance that can last up to 10 minutes in a water depth of 50 meters.





