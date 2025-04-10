Vivo V50e 5G Launched in India: Specs, Price, Availability

Vivo V50e 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest V-series device that comes with Sony Multifocal Pro Portrait Camera system and a 50MP Eye-AF Group Selfie camera. It further sports a quad-curved display along with up to 256GB storage, a 5600mAh battery, and more.

Vivo V50e 5G: Price, Availability, Offers

The vivo V50e will be priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It will go on sale starting April 17 on the vivo official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores in Sapphire Blue and Pearl White shades. Consumers can pre-book the V50e starting today at vivo exclusive stores and partner retail stores. As for the offers available, they are as follows:

Online Offers

Up to 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank and SBI Card transactions

Up to 10% Exchange Bonus when you trade in your old smartphone

No Cost EMI options available for up to 6 months

Get vivo TWS earbuds at a special bundled price of Rs 1,499, on the purchase of vivo V50e

Offline Offers

Up to 10% Instant Bank Cashback with SBI, HSBC, Amex, DBS, IDFC, Kotak & more banks. Pls check Brand EMI status on PoS before transacting.

9 Months ZERO Down Payment finance option for easy ownership

Get Up to 40% discount on vivo V-Shield Screen Damage Protection Plan.

Get Up to 10% exchange bonus through “Servify” & “Cashify

Up to 70% Assured Buyback offer at ~30% discount at Rs.499

Free Premium Access to 10 OTT Apps for 2 months with Jio (applicable on Rs 1199 prepaid plan)

Get vivo TWS earbuds at a special bundled price of Rs 1,499, on the purchase of vivo V50e

Vivo V50e 5G: Specifications

Vivo V50e 5G sports a 6.77” curved AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels, 1800 Nits of local peak brightness, P3 colour gamut, and 387 ppi. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage options.

For optics, the Vivo V50e 5G features a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor joined by an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, you get a 50MP f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 5600mAh battery with 90W charging speeds.

The handset runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and also gets stereo speakers. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics and the device is IP68 + IP69 rated. Connectivity options on the handset include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port.