Vivo V40e India Launch: What We Know

Vivo is about to add a new smartphone to the V40 series lineup in India, which already consists of the V40 and the V40 Pro. As per leaks, the new Vivo V40e is about to debut in India and some of its specifications as well as its price range in India has leaked. Here’s everything to know about it.

Vivo V40e: Key Specs Leaked

According to a report, the Vivo V40e will sport the same panel as the V40 and V40 Pro, suggesting that it will be a 6.78” curved AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 Nits of peak brightness and 1,200 Nits in high brightness mode. Under the hood, it will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options.

For optics, the Vivo V40e 5G will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor joined by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, you’ll get a 50MP selfie camera, likely the Samsung JN1 sensor, for selfies and video calls. The device will pack a 5500mAh battery with 80W charging speeds and will be IP65 rated as well.

It will be available in Monsoon Green and Royal Bronze colours.

Vivo V40e: Launch timeline, Expected Price Range

The Vivo V40e is expected to debut in India by the end of this month, within a price range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. At this price point, it would be competing with Nothing’s Phone (2a) Plus, its own sub-brand’s iQOO Z9s Pro, Realme P2 Pro, and more. Again, this is just a speculation so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

We have already reviewed the Vivo V40 in the past we absolutely loved its cameras. While the display, build quality, and design were great too, its minus points remained its haptics, as well as inconsistencies in the software. However, Vivo is said to have improved on the animations front in FunTouch OS 15, which may solve one of the strongest weak points of Vivo and iQOO phones so far.