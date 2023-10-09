Vivo FunTouch OS 14: New features, Supported Vivo & iQOO devices, Release timeline

As Google released the Android 14 operating system update last week, multiple other OEMs are now working on releasing the same update for their software skins. Vivo has now announced the latest FunTouch OS Android skin update, called FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. Here’s what it will offer: all the supported devices and the release timeline for the beta version.

FunTouch OS 14: New Features

FunTouch OS 14 focuses on improving memory management, multitasking capabilities, personalisation, privacy and security and offering new video editing tools. The OS update is set to deliver enhancements to the performance metrics with optimised RAM usage. A new RAM Saver feature adds up to 600 MB in available RAM space to devices with RAM configuration of 8GB and above.

Then there’s a new App Retainer feature, which ensures whitelisted apps that have not been closed manually are always restored to the last interface so users can easily continue where they left off.

Vivo has further added motion blur while closing or opening apps. There’s also optimisation for phones with a 60Hz display, where the new software-driven approach enhances the smoothness of displays by 18.7%. Another new feature introduced is the small window feature, where users can keep up to 12 small windows active in the background, and the OS offers support for side-swipe suspension, giving users more control.

For customisation, users can now personalise the clock style on the lock screen, with options to choose from three clock layout styles and eight font styles. New always on display styles and a new minimalist theme have also been introduced. Based on the Material You design, a new Monochrome theme called MY colour palette has been added. Additionally, this feature contributes to power saving by optimising the display for grayscale visuals, says the brand.

Next, users can now export videos in their original quality, supporting lossless export. There are customisable video quality settings, including resolutions up to 4K at 60FPS. Additionally, 25 filters have been added for enhanced video editing, all presented in improved thumbnails.

Then, a new Smart Mirroring feature allows users to share their screen without letting the notifications appear on the display where the content is being mirrored to. Furthermore, users’ hidden photos are now protected with an additional Password verification step. Multiple UI changes, such as the redesigned Quick settings panel, have also been made.

FunTouch OS 14: Supported iQOO devices, Beta release timeline

October 2023

November 2023

iQOO 9T

iQOO 9 Pro

December 2023

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

January 2024

iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO Z7 Pro

iQOO Z7

February 2024

iQOO Z7s

iQOO 7

iQOO Z6 4G

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Z6 5G

April 2024

iQOO Z6 Lite

FunTouch OS 14: Supported Vivo devices, Beta release timeline

October 2023

Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90

November 2023

Vivo X80 Pro

December 2023

Vivo X80

Vivo V29 Pro

Vivo V29

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27

January 2024

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70

Vivo V29e

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo T2 Pro 5G

Vivo Y100

February 2024

Vivo T2x 5G

Vivo T2 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo Y100a

Vivo Y56 5G

March 2024

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

April 2024

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo Y36

Vivo Y35