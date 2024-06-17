The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 388 ppi. It delivers up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB.
The camera Sensors on the back consist of a 50MP f/1.79 primary camera with a Sony sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. The front of the handset includes a 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera. A 5500mAh battery powers the device, which supports 44W fast charging.
For connectivity, you get a Dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics, Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 for software, while the device is IP64 rated as well.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Brown, White
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|388
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|FunTouch OS 14, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX882 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|Aura Lighting
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|44W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP64