Vivo V30 Debuts With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC: Know Details

Vivo has silently launched a new smartphone for the global market, the Vivo V30. It is the second smartphone to launch under the V30 series after the V30 Lite 5G launched in December. The new V30 offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor and shares many of its specifications with the Vivo S18.

Vivo V30: Price, Availability

While Vivo didn’t confirm the smartphone’s price, it revealed that the device will make its way to around 30 markets in the future, including India, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, and more. Further, Vivo didn’t confirm the exact launch timelines of the handset for these countries. The device will be available in shades such as Noble Black, Bloom White, Waving Aqua, and Lush Green.

Vivo V30: Specifications

Vivo V30 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip powers the V30.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device, and it is IP54 rated as well.