Vivo V25 5G launching in India on September 15: Expected Specifications, Price, Availability and More

Vivo has confirmed to launch the Vivo V25 5G smartphone in India on September 15th. It will be the second smartphone in the V25 series after the V25 Pro, launched in India last month.

Before its launch, let’s see the expected specifications, pricing details, availability and more.

Vivo V25 5G: Design

The teasers show that the Vivo V25 5G will sport two colour options. There will be a colour-changing Flourite AG Glass back in the blue colour, similar to the Pro model. In addition, there will also be a Black colour model.

Availability and Price

Additionally, the Vivo V25 5G is also listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability on the e-commerce portal. Apart from Flipkart, the phone will also be available for purchase from the company’s official website and offline stores across the country after its launch.

In India, the device will launch with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options. The base model will reportedly cost around Rs 30,000.

Expected Specifications

The Vivo V25 will sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There will be support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It will pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Furthermore, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There will be a 50MP front camera that supports a bunch of AI algorithms.

The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Besides, it will run on FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C. It will weigh about 186 grams and is 7.79mm thick.