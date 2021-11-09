Vivo V23e launched with MediaTek Helio G96, triple cameras

Vivo has finally launched the much leaked Vivo V23e in Vietnam. This is the first smartphone under the V23 series to get launched and is the successor to the V21e that was launched earlier this year. The V23e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo V23e has launched in Vietnam with a price of VND 8,490,000 (approx Rs 27,700) in Vietnam. It comes in two colors like Moonlight Shadow and Melody Dawn. It is also expected to arrive in other Asian Markets as well.

Vivo V23e Specifications

The Vivo V23e sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage will also be expandable using a MicroSD card slot.

The phone is equipped with a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup on the back. The device’s primary camera will house a 64-megapixel f/1.79 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 50MP f/2.0 front camera sensor.

In addition, Vivo V23e has been tipped to pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The device will lack a 3.5mm audio jack. There will be an under-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB-C for OTG and charging.

Vivo is working on bringing a new flagship under its NEX series soon. It has been said that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. Moreover, the iQOO 9 series smartphones could launch after the Vivo NEX series phone. This one too is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. As far as the chipset is concerned, it was recently leaked that the Snapdragon 898 will comprise an octa-core CPU.