Vivo V20 SE coming soon to India, company confirms

Vivo has today announced the launch of its V20 smartphone in India. Now during the launch event today, Vivo has confirmed that Vivo V20 SE is also coming soon to India.



The company however did not reveal an exact release date and availability details of the Vivo V20 SE. It only confirmed that V20 SE will be available in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green colour options.



To recall, Vivo launched Vivo V20 SE smartphone in the V20 series in Malaysia recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced at MYR 1,199 (approx. Rs. 21,300) for the single 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo V20 SE specifications



Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.





On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Vivo V20 SE has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo V20 SE measures 161.00 x 74.08 x 7.83mm and it weighs 171 grams. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth V5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.