Vivo V20 SE announced with 6.44-inch AMOLED Display, 48MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 25, 2020 11:15 am

Vivo V20 SE comes in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options.
Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone in the V20 series in Malaysia. The Vivo V20 SE is priced at MYR 1,199 (approx. Rs. 21,300) for the single 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone is now available for pre-orders in Malaysia. It comes in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options.
 
Vivo V20 SE specifications

Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.


For the camera, the Vivo V20 SE has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.


Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth V5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 161.00 x 74.08 x 7.83mm and it weighs 171 grams.

