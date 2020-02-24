Vivo to announce APEX 2020 concept phone on February 28

The APEX smartphone was first shown at Mobile World Congress by Vivo back in 2018.

Vivo was scheduled to announce its APEX 2020 concept phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, but the event got canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak. Now Vivo has announced that it will introduce its APEX 2020 phone on February 28 in Beijing.



The company has posted a teaser on Weibo showing curved screen side. It also shows the number 120 which could hint at 120Hz refresh rate on the phone. Another image shows the back of the phone with periscope zoom camera for loss-less zoom.





As of now, nothing is known about the Vivo APEX 2020. Based on earlier reports, this phone will have a curved display with no hardware buttons and no ports.



The APEX smartphone was first shown at Mobile World Congress by Vivo back in 2018. It was the first, nearly bezel-less smartphone with a motorized pop-up selfie camera that we had seen.



In 2019, Vivo APEX 2019 was announced at Mobile World Congress. It showed us how an under-display fingerprint sensor could recognize your finger anywhere on the display.



To recall, Vivo APEX 2019 features a super unibody curved glass design and comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. It does not have a USB port, instead, it relies on a magnetic port that connects to the bottom part of the back cover for charging and data transfer. The phone replaces physical buttons with pressure-sensitive power and volume buttons. It has no visible speaker too, so it uses screen-sound technology.