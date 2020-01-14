Vivo to show off APEX 2020 at MWC 2020 event

The APEX smartphone was first showed at Mobile World Congress by Vivo back in 2018.

Vivo has already confirmed its presence at the MWC 2020 in Barcelona on February 23. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 will be held between February 24 and February 27 in Barcelona, Spain. Now it has been confirmed that Vivo will show off its APEX 2020 concept phone at the event.



The information comes straight from a leaked invite sent to press, promoting the concept phone with the tagline "Empower the Next".



The APEX smartphone was first showed at Mobile World Congress by Vivo back in 2018. It was the first, nearly bezel-less smartphone with a pop-up camera that we had seen.





In 2019, Vivo APEX 2019 was announced at Mobile World Congress. It showed us how an under-display fingerprint sensor could recognize your finger anywhere on the display.



As of now, nothing is known about the Vivo APEX 2020. Based on earlier reports, this phone will have a curved display with no hardware buttons and no ports.



To recall, Vivo APEX 2019 features a super unibody curved glass design and comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. The phone replaces physical buttons with pressure-sensitive power and volume buttons. It has no visible speaker too, so it uses screen-sound technology. It does not have a USB port, instead, it relies on a magnetic port that connects to the bottom part of the back cover for charging and data transfer.