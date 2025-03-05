Vivo T4x 5G Launched in India: Know All Details

Vivo T4x 5G has been launched in India as a new budget offering and carries a sub-Rs 15,000 price tag. The device is the successor to last year’s T3x 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood which is paired with a huge 6500mAh battery that is claimed to be a segment-first feature. Here are all the other details of the device.

Vivo T4x 5G: Price, Availability

The T4x 5G is available in two colours—Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. It will be priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant, Rs 14,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant, and Rs 16,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting March 12, 2025, across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. Consumers purchasing the smartphone can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 1,000 using HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank.

Vivo T4x 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T4x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits peak brightness, 393 PPI, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The handset runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 custom skin out of the box. The Vivo T4x 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. There is an 8MP f/2.05 shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP64 rated and has MIL-STD-810H certification, gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a stereo speaker setup for audio.