Vivo T3x 5G: Expected Price, Specs, India Launch Timeline

Vivo is now readying a new smartphone for an India launch according to various reports and it could be the successor to last year’s Vivo T2x, dubbed as the Vivo T3x 5G. The expected price range, India launch timeline as well as some of the key specs of the T3x 5G have now been leaked.

Vivo T3x 5G: Expected Launch Timeframe

According to reports from MySmartPrice and 91Mobiles Hindi, the Vivo T3x 5G is expected to launch in India later this month, sometime between April 19 and April 22. The former publication says that the teasers for the handset will be shared as soon as next week by the brand.

Vivo T3x 5G: Leaked Key Specs

Vivo T3x 5G will draw power from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset according to the report, and it will become Vivo’s first slim smartphone to feature a massive 6,000mAh battery that will last up to two days on a single charge.

It will also boast of dual stereo speakers with audio booster support, which will increase the volume by 300%. Aside from this, one of the reports says that the upcoming phone will resemble last year’s Vivo T2x 5G model, which had a FHD+ LCD display with a 60Hz Refresh Rate and dual rear cameras.

Vivo T3x 5G: Expected Price

Vivo might launch the Vivo T3x 5G between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 in India, making it one of the affordable smartphone from the brand. The handset, if priced in the said range, could compete with the Galaxy F15 5G, Realme 12x 5G and the Moto G34 5G as well.