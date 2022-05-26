Vivo T2X tipped to launch on June 6 with Dimensity 1300 SoC and 6000 mAh battery

Vivo will be launching Vivo T2 5G smartphone on June 6 in China. Now a latest report has surfaced online which reveals that Vivo T2X may also launch on June 6.

As per Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo T2X will be launched alongside Vivo T2 5G on June 6. He further claims that Vivo T2X will be priced under 1,000 Yuan (approx. Rs 11,500) and will focus on performance and battery life. He has also revealed the specifications of the upcoming T2X smartphone.

Vivo T2X Specs

The Vivo T2X will sport a 6.58 inch LCD panel that has a Full HD+ resolution. Further, it will reportedly pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. Besides, the phone will measure 9.21mm in thickness and weighs around 202 grams.

For optics, the rear panel will feature a dual camera setup. This will include a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, there will be a 16 megapixel camear for selfies and video calls.

Lastly, the device will be powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery pack that supports 44W fast charging.

On the other hand, Vivo T2 could also come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display which has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device should be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There should be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It should have a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP main sensor with OIS support. The phone may have a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

It could be backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It will run on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.