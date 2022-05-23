Vivo T2 5G launch event postponed to June 6

Vivo was expected to launch the Vivo T2 5G today i.e May 23 in China. Now the company has confirmed that its launch event has been postponed.

Vivo on its official handle on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo has announced that the launch will now be held on June 6 at 7PM local time. The company also said that the T2 would be made available for purchase soon after its announcement on June 6.

The company has however not revealed the reason for postponing the event. It is likely that the reason is the rising Covid cases in the country. The company has just cited “force majeure” or unforeseeable circumstances as the cause for rescheduling.

The Vivo T2 5G is also listed on Chinese e-commerce website JD.com, which has revealed some of its key specifications. The phone is rumoured to be a rebranded iQOO Neo 6 SE, recently launched in China. So we can expect both smartphones to share similar specifications.

Vivo T2 5G Expected Specs

Vivo T2 could also come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display which has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device should be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There should be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It should have a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP main sensor with OIS support. The phone may have a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

It could be backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It will run on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.