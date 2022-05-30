Vivo T2x announced with Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6000mAh battery and more

Vivo has announced a new smartphone called as Vivo T2x smartphone in China. The phone comes with Dimensity 1300 SoC, 50MP dual rear camera, Android 12, 6000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo T2x price

The Vivo T2x is priced at 1699 yuan for the 8GB + 128GB model (approx Rs 19,750). The 8GB + 256GB model comes at 1899 yuan (approx Rs 22,070). It comes in Mirror Black and Fog Blue colours.

Specifications

The Vivo T2x comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution. The display panel also has a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate and up to 650 nits brightness

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel rear sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies with f/2.0 aperture. The phone packs a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging and 6W reverse charging support

The Vivo T2x runs on OriginOS 2.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type C port and 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 163.87×75.33×9.21mm and weighs 202.8 grams.