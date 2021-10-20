iQOO Z5x launched with Dimensity 900 SoC, 120Hz display

iQOO Z5x has been launched by the Chinese smartphone maker as another smartphone under its Z5 series. The iQOO Z5x comes with a Dimensity 900 SoC along with a high refresh rate display and a dual camera setup at the back.

The iQOO Z5x has been launched in three variants. The 6/128GB version is priced at CNY 1599 (approx Rs 18,800), 8/128GB at CNY 1699 (approx Rs 19,900) and the 8/256GB at CNY 1899 (approx Rs 22,300). It is available in Lens Black, Fog Sea White, and Sandstone Orange colour options. Its unclear whether the company plans to expand the availability of the smartphone to other regions.

iQOO Z5x Specifications

The iQOO Z5x comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera positioned at the top.

The iQOO Z5x comes in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. Additional features available on the device include a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Further, it has a dual-camera setup on the back. This includes a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel shooter. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery along with 44W fast charging. As for the software, the phone runs on Android 11 OS out of the box. Connectivity options include dual Sim, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone slot.

In recent news related to iQOO, the brand recently announced an exclusive partnership with Krafton for a first of its kind Battlegrounds Mobile Insia series. Further, as a part of the partnership, iQOO will be the title sponsor for this tournament which is claimed to be the biggest Battle Royale Esports event in India.