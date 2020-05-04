Advertisement

Vivo Smart Retail offline helpline launched in India to help offline partners

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2020 2:04 pm

Offline partners can connect with consumers while adhering to all statutory requirements and regulations of the Government.
Vivo has launched its “VIVO Smart Retail” (VSR) system that is aimed at helping their offline customer solve queries during this lockdown period.

The company has built this program with the support of over 20,000 retailers and 30,000 Vivo brand ambassadors (VBAs). Vivo has adopted this new model to enable business continuity for its pan India retail network that will help consumers connect with retailers from the comfort of their homes.

Offline partners can connect with consumers while adhering to all statutory requirements and regulations of the Government. Customers can send-in their vivo product related queries to retailers via SMS (8955771110), vivo India e-store  (shop.vivo.com) and vivo India’s Facebook page (@vivoIndia). VBAs will connect with the person to understand the requirements and help him/her buy the phone.

The SMS based connectivity is already operational, while the other two platforms will be available to customers before May 12, according to Vivo India. The pilot shall be initiated in a phase-wise manner with the objective to be available pan India.

Speaking at the launch of this sales platform, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “Customer-centric innovation is at the core of everything we do. To ensure business continuity of our offline partners, we have decided to create this unique lead generation platform. We hope to connect our customers and our channel partners effectively using this one of its kind systems.”

"It is great to see Vivo India safeguarding the interests of its offline retail partners during this time of crisis. We are positive that this solution will help retailers in regaining business footprint and ensure they are able to address consumer queries in an efficient and streamlined manner. Vivo’s Smart Retail Program shall allow customers to experience Vivo products at the convenience of their homes” said AIMRA National President Arvinder Khurana.

Vivo India recently donated 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 litres of sanitizer to the Central Government to ensure safety of caregivers and healthcare professionals. The brand had earlier donated close to 9 lakh masks to state and central government, police agencies and other municipal corporations. 

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

