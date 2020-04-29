Advertisement

COVID-19: Vivo donates 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 litres of sanitizer to central government

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2020 4:46 pm

Vivo had earlier donated close to 9 lakh masks to state and central government, police agencies and other municipal corporations.

In the current situation of COVID-19, Vivo India has donated 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 litres of sanitizer to the Central Government to ensure safety of caregivers and healthcare professionals, the company said on Wednesday.

The brand had earlier donated close to 9 lakh masks to state and central government, police agencies and other municipal corporations.  

At a time when the entire country is in lockdown, healthcare workers continue to work under difficult circumstances and rigorously fight against the spread of the novel virus. The country has reported more than 31,000 COVID-19 cases. This has generated a huge demand for protective gear for doctors and health workers across the country.

Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “We are living through unprecedented times that has had a significant impact on our lives. To stand united and demonstrate collective resolve to fight against this pandemic is the need of the hour. vivo acknowledges the role caregivers are playing in these testing times, and, as a responsible corporate, vivo stands with the government in their fight against COVID-19. We have pledged to supply PPE suits and sanitizers to central government to protect the corona warriors fighting on the frontline to control the pandemic.”

Tags: Vivo India Vivo COVID-19

 

