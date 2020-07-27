Advertisement

Vivo S7 5G confirmed to launch on August 3

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 2:45 pm

The brand has revealed that it will introduce Vivo S7 5G smartphone in the country on August 3.
Vivo has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone in China next month. The brand has revealed that it will introduce Vivo S7 5G smartphone in the country on August 3. 

 

Vivo confirmed this development on its official Weibo handle. The company has also posted a teaser of the upcoming smartphone that reveals a sleek design language. The front and back panel has not been shown in the video, but it is expected to feature dual-selfie camera. 

 

As per previously leaked details, the Vivo S7 5G will come with a price tag of 2998 Yuan (approx. Rs 32,100) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 3298 Yuan (approx Rs 35,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage option. 

 

Coming to the leaked specifications, the Vivo S7 5G is reported to come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. 

 

The phone will come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to come with a dual-selfie camera with a combination of 44-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. On the rear, it is reported to feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor with a portrait lens. 

 

